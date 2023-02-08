Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.17% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Net 1 UEPS Technologies is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 78.17% from its latest reported closing price of $4.58.

Fund Sentiment

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Net 1 UEPS Technologies. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UEPS is 0.2173%, a decrease of 45.5649%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.74% to 14,487K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Potomac Capital Management holds 1,760,700 shares

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,262,024 shares

Hosking Partners LLP holds 556,288 shares

IPAY - ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holds 373,552 shares

UBS Group holds 334,745 shares

