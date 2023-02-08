Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in MacroGenics (MGNX)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.81MM shares of MacroGenics Inc (MGNX). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.64% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for MacroGenics is $11.63. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 103.64% from its latest reported closing price of $5.71.

The projected annual revenue for MacroGenics is $90MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.39.

Fund Sentiment

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in MacroGenics. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MGNX is 0.0245%, a decrease of 0.5691%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.58% to 59,348K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bellevue Group holds 7,325,514 shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 6,128,000 shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,541,952 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609,562 shares, representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 51.75% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,900,049 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,390,064 shares, representing a decrease of 51.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 14.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,882,009 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company.

Macrogenics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

