Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.43MM shares of KnowBe4, Inc. Class A (KNBE). This represents 1.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.49MM shares and 21.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 20.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.48% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for KnowBe4, Inc. is $25.01. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $26.14. The average price target represents an increase of 0.48% from its latest reported closing price of $24.89.

The projected annual revenue for KnowBe4, Inc. is $424MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in KnowBe4, Inc.. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 14.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KNBE is 0.2708%, an increase of 44.2989%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 97,019K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 16,432,960 shares

Invesco holds 5,663,535 shares

Voya Investment Management holds 5,065,088 shares

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,267,317 shares

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 3,125,374 shares

KnowBe4 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KnowBe4, provider of the leading security awareness platform, is used by approximately 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.’

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.