Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in HyreCar (HYRE)

February 07, 2023 — 06:05 am EST

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of HyreCar Inc (HYRE). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 1.75MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 953.26% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HyreCar is $4.84. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 953.26% from its latest reported closing price of $0.46.

The projected annual revenue for HyreCar is $62MM, an increase of 56.35%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.36.

Fund Sentiment

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in HyreCar. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 41.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HYRE is 0.0281%, an increase of 43.9055%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.04% to 11,932K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

HYRE / HyreCar Inc Ownership

Arctis Global holds 3,920,849 shares representing 12.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,762,906 shares, representing an increase of 29.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYRE by 1.73% over the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 999,914 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700,000 shares, representing an increase of 29.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYRE by 129.78% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 778,348 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583,242 shares, representing an increase of 25.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYRE by 116.14% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 579,532 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801,792 shares, representing a decrease of 38.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYRE by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 534,809 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763,667 shares, representing a decrease of 42.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYRE by 0.64% over the last quarter.

HyreCar Background Information
This description is provided by the company.

HyreCar Inc. is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM's that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through its safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service.

