Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Ferroglobe (GSM)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.96MM shares of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM). This represents 1.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 9.81MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 69.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.20% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferroglobe is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 170.20% from its latest reported closing price of $4.53.

The projected annual revenue for Ferroglobe is $1,936MM, a decrease of 28.80%. The projected annual EPS is $0.86, a decrease of 66.86%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferroglobe. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 11.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GSM is 0.2301%, a decrease of 25.6184%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 86,666K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 10,488,701 shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 7,633,499 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,437,746 shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 6,193,982 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,957,800 shares, representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,459,594 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,401,686 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,080,731 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,334,552 shares, representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Ferroglobe Declares $0.06 Dividend

Ferroglobe said on August 20, 2018 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 4, 2018 received the payment on September 20, 2018. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $4.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.58%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 23.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.19 (n=86).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Ferroglobe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London.

