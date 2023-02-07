Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in CVR Partners (UAN)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.13MM shares of CVR Partners LP (UAN). This represents 1.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.95MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVR Partners. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UAN is 0.1848%, an increase of 17.9119%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.27% to 1,645K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caption Management holds 227,388 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202,600 shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAN by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 192,400 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194,700 shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAN by 42.10% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 88,157 shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,707 shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAN by 23.59% over the last quarter.

Zazove Associates holds 76,700 shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 58,419 shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269,194 shares, representing a decrease of 360.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAN by 74.01% over the last quarter.

CVR Partners Declares $10.05 Dividend

CVR Partners said on August 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $10.05 per share ($40.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022 received the payment on August 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $2.26 per share.

At the current share price of $94.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 42.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.96%, the lowest has been 7.02%, and the highest has been 22.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.40 (n=118).

The current dividend yield is 6.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 6.49%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CVR Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners' Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,000 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners' East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100 ton-per-day UAN unit.

