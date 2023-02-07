Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Carparts.Com (PRTS)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.34MM shares of Carparts.Com Inc (PRTS). This represents 0.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.81MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 87.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.45% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carparts.Com is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 85.45% from its latest reported closing price of $6.60.

The projected annual revenue for Carparts.Com is $751MM, an increase of 16.34%. The projected annual EPS is $0.02, an increase of 396.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carparts.Com. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRTS is 0.1335%, a decrease of 10.3772%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 52,097K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 3,351,779 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501,669 shares, representing an increase of 25.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 3,016,354 shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108,231 shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 2,762,601 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,301,916 shares, representing a decrease of 91.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 51.43% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,405,147 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522,993 shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 22.83% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 2,214,195 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326,420 shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 25.67% over the last quarter.

CarParts.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, it has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

