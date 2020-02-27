Goldman Sachs Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $214.56, changing hands as low as $208.02 per share. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GS's low point in its 52 week range is $180.73 per share, with $250.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.31. The GS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

