Goldman Sachs Group (BER:GOS) Price Target Increased by 5.83% to 376.87

The average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group (BER:GOS) has been revised to 376.87 / share. This is an increase of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 356.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 297.82 to a high of 456.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.52% from the latest reported closing price of 305.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOS is 0.48%, a decrease of 20.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.68% to 263,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,508K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,861K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,790K shares, representing a decrease of 24.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 26.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,265K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,250K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,517K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,081K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,070K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 10.66% over the last quarter.

