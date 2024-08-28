Goldman Sachs Gr Unusual Options Activity For August 28

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $417,817, and 7 are calls, amounting to $254,993.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $520.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 425.45, with a total volume reaching 1,101.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $520.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $30.8 $28.95 $29.3 $520.00 $64.5K 163 22 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $29.75 $29.05 $29.26 $520.00 $61.4K 163 43 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $29.7 $29.05 $29.25 $520.00 $58.4K 163 63 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $29.7 $29.05 $29.21 $520.00 $58.4K 163 83 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $26.95 $26.25 $26.46 $515.00 $52.9K 56 20

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 586,376, the GS's price is down by -0.83%, now at $503.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $530.5.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $561. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

