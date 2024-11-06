Goldman Sachs Gr Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 73 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,183,387, and 57 are calls, for a total amount of $3,274,366.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $740.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 411.14, with a total volume reaching 7,163.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $290.0 to $740.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $24.35 $24.15 $24.15 $560.00 $210.0K 0 92 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.5 $21.25 $21.25 $580.00 $170.0K 1 150 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $59.5 $58.65 $59.5 $580.00 $119.0K 63 30 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.15 $41.5 $43.15 $560.00 $99.2K 745 43 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $44.15 $42.85 $43.15 $560.00 $81.9K 745 85

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Gr With a trading volume of 4,281,634, the price of GS is up by 12.16%, reaching $591.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $570.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $575. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $575. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $520. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $614. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $570.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Goldman Sachs Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.