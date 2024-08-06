Goldman Sachs Gr Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Goldman Sachs Gr. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $854,852, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,430,676.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $520.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 412.95 with a total volume of 4,159.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $44.8 $44.75 $44.75 $430.00 $492.2K 723 112 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $37.0 $36.6 $37.0 $470.00 $407.0K 423 110 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.95 $9.8 $9.8 $470.00 $190.6K 628 241 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $15.55 $15.25 $15.44 $480.00 $133.0K 597 87 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $28.6 $27.8 $28.0 $475.00 $103.4K 85 92

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Gr With a volume of 753,146, the price of GS is up 1.47% at $465.75. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $527.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $565. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $500. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $513. An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $500. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $559.

