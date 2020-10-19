Goldman Sachs gives staff half-day paid leave on U.S. election day

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is giving staff a half-day of paid leave on Nov. 3 to ensure they have time to vote in the U.S. elections, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

"We recognize that the pandemic raises unique challenges for those who want to exercise this civic responsibility to vote safely and that is why we are providing our people the time and flexibility to vote on Election Day," Goldman's chief executive, David Solomon, said in the memo.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7591; Reuters Messaging: matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.