Goldman Sachs forays into geopolitical advisory business

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N on Thursday launched an institute to offer its clients insights on geopolitics and technology, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The Goldman Sachs Global Institute will be led by Jared Cohen and George Lee, partners at the U.S. banking heavyweight, the memo said.

Apart from Goldman Sachs, independent investment firm Lazard LAZ.N has been advising its clients on geopolitical risks.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have put the spotlight on geopolitics, as it poses risks for domestic as well as international firms with global presence.

The Goldman Sachs Global Institute will partner with leaders across businesses to engage with clients on a range of topics from the U.S.-China relationship, conflicts in Europe and the Middle East and shifting supply chains, the memo added.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.