News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs forays into geopolitical advisory business

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 26, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N on Thursday launched an institute to offer its clients insights on geopolitics and technology, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The Goldman Sachs Global Institute will be led by Jared Cohen and George Lee, partners at the U.S. banking heavyweight, the memo said.

Apart from Goldman Sachs, independent investment firm Lazard LAZ.N has been advising its clients on geopolitical risks.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have put the spotlight on geopolitics, as it poses risks for domestic as well as international firms with global presence.

The Goldman Sachs Global Institute will partner with leaders across businesses to engage with clients on a range of topics from the U.S.-China relationship, conflicts in Europe and the Middle East and shifting supply chains, the memo added.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
LAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.