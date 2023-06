NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Stephanie Cohen, the head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N fintech unit called platform solutions, is taking a leave of absence for family reasons, she said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen)

