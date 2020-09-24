World Markets
Goldman Sachs finances MercadoLibre loans to Brazil small companies

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is extending a 400 million reais ($72.61 million) credit line to finance e-commerce firm MercadoLibre MELI.O in giving loans to small and mid-sized companies in Brazil, according to a statement on Thursday.

The loans will be extended through MercadoLibre's financial services arm, Mercado Pago.

Goldman Sachs said the credit line is one of the biggest it has provided to a financial startup in Brazil. Last year, Goldman Sachs extended a $125 million loan to MercadoLibre in Mexico.

Mercado Pago operates in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

In April, Mercado Pago said it was extending a 600 million reais credit line to help small businesses weather the economic plunge caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 5.5087 reais)

