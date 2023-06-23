News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs faces big writedown on GreenSky deal - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 23, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds response from Goldman Sachs in paragraph 4; Updates share movement in paragraph 3

June 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N is likely to take a large writedown for its $2.2 billion acquisition of fintech lender GreenSky after seeking to divest the business it bought in 2021, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the sale process.

Bids for Greensky, which facilitates home improvement loans to consumers, are coming in well below Goldman's expectations, the report added.

Shares of Goldman were down 1% in early trading.

"We're pleased with the participation by bidders, we're in the middle of the process and we'll learn more as we go forward," a Goldman spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without revealing any details about the potential writedown it is expected to take.

The bank has been running a sale process for GreenSky, and may take a writedown on the $500 million of goodwill, or the premium it paid above the assets' book value, Goldman President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron told investors at a conference in June.

Apollo Global Management APO.N, Sixth Street and Warburg Pincus were among the initial bidders for GreenSky, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.