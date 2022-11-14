US Markets
SPX

Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 14, 2022 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Subhadeep Chakravarty for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.

The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently.

The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

Data last week had shown that U.S. inflation cooled more than expected in October, raising bets that the Fed could temper its tightening cycle after delivering four consecutive 75 basis point hike this year.

Surging inflation and the Fed's battle to control it has sent Treasury yields and the dollar soaring this year, knocking stocks. The S&P 500 .SPX is down around 16% so far this year, on track for its worst year since a financial crisis of 2008.

(Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((subhadeep.chakravarty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.