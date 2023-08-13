News & Insights

GS

Goldman Sachs expects Fed to resume rate cuts in second quarter of 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

August 13, 2023 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by Aniruddha Ghosh for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in the second quarter of calendar year 2024 but warned of a significant risk that rates could hold steady if inflation doesn't cool fast enough.

Economists at the brokerage led by Jan Hatzius said in a note on Sunday that the Fed would start cutting rates at 25 basis points per quarter and stabilize at 3% to 3.25%.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

