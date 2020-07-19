GS

Goldman Sachs executives in Malaysia to discuss 1MDB - finance minister

Contributor
Joseph Sipalan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Senior executives of Goldman Sachs Group Inc have flown in to Malaysia for talks with the government on the recovery of 1MDB assets, Malaysia's finance minister said on Monday.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Reuters) - Senior executives of Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N have flown in to Malaysia for talks with the government on the recovery of 1MDB assets, Malaysia's finance minister said on Monday.

Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a statement that executives from the U.S. investment bank had flown in "this week", to continue discussions and negotiations with the government.

Malaysian prosecutors have charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totalling $6.5 billion that the U.S. bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Joseph.Sipalan@thomsonreuters.com; +60323338019; Reuters Messaging: joseph.sipalan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters