Goldman Sachs executive Stephanie Cohen to join Cloudflare, WSJ reports

Adds detail on new role in paragraph 2

March 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' GS.N global head of platform solutions, Stephanie Cohen, is leaving the firm and will take up a position at Cloudflare, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Cohen has been tapped for the new role of chief strategy officer at cloud-services provider Cloudflare NET.N, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

She had joined Goldman as an analyst in 1999 and was named partner in 2014, according to her profile on the bank's website.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.