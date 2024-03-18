News & Insights

Goldman Sachs executive Stephanie Cohen to join Cloudflare, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 18, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' GS.N global head of platform solutions, Stephanie Cohen, is leaving the firm and will take up a position at Cloudflare, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Cohen has been tapped for the new role of chief strategy officer at cloud-services provider Cloudflare NET.N, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

She had joined Goldman as an analyst in 1999 and was named partner in 2014, according to her profile on the bank's website.

