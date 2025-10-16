Goldman Sachs Earnings Tell: Markets Seem Okay

Investment banking revenues rose 42% on an annual basis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), which is only one of the key factors retail investors need to consider now that the financial sector is starting to report its quarterly earnings results.

This matters because banks—and their health—have historically been significant drivers of economic sentiment and, consequently, the behavior of the broader S&P 500.

Goldman Sachs, being primarily an investment banking firm, can be a barometer for the economy’s direction. Their performance tends to shape investor sentiment across the broader S&P 500, and Goldman’s results are particularly telling of corporate strength, even if they don’t fully reflect the consumer cycle.

While commercial banks better represent Main Street, Goldman Sachs' focus on investment banking and wealth management reveals trends in business confidence and high-net-worth investing. These segments provide valuable context for investors trying to forecast where the economy—and market—could head next.

Affluent Investors Keep Wheels Turning

The bank’s quarterly earnings press release indicates wealth management fees increased by 17% compared to last year, reaching over $2.9 billion. This increase is driven by higher asset prices under custody, which is understandable given that the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 indexes now trade near all-time high valuations.

A second aspect of this growth is the fees collected, a function of the total assets held. However, this also indicates no decrease in the number of affluent clients choosing Goldman for their management solutions. This willingness to remain in a market which some may call “expensive” shows that there is still a higher risk appetite to hold stocks.

But not just any stock. Large-cap companies typically benefit the most when major banks' wealth management divisions expand significantly. Looking at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust's (NYSEARCA: SPY) top holdings today, names like NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will likely see the benefits of this available capital in terms of price action.

Credit and Liquidity are Healthy, Supporting Higher Market Prices

Apart from the technology sector being a potential focus for these wealth management clients, Goldman also reported a significantly lower credit-loss provision of $339 million, compared to $397 million for the same quarter last year.

The bank did note that these provisions were primarily focused on credit card portfolios, rather than corporate debt.

This means that the average American consumer may be struggling a bit, but that could also represent an opportunity for a rebound now that the Federal Reserve (the Fed) is looking to cut interest rates further during the remainder of 2025, so a look into the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLY) might be in order.

On the other hand, corporate debt and credit showed no slowing or negative signs, as debt and equity underwriting fees rose to just under $2.7 billion (42% higher than last year). Typically, chief financial officers (CFOs) choose to undertake these underwritings when they feel confident about the future economic prospects of their respective industry and company.

All told, Goldman Sachs reported very healthy earnings per share (EPS) growth, with a $37.75 figure surpassing last year’s $28.98 by 30.3%. Despite all this positive news, the stock is down roughly 4.3% following the results' release.

However, this might not be a company-specific issue but a market-wide theme, as the S&P 500 is also down by nearly one percent on the same morning. The emergence of geopolitical problems between the United States and China may create a potential dip-buying opportunity in financial stocks.

Why buy the dip? Goldman Sachs also increased its stock buyback program by $2 billion this quarter and boosted its dividend payout to $4 per share, which is higher than the $3 paid during the same quarter last year.

Buybacks and dividends, driven by double-digit growth rates across the bank’s business, show strong and steady financials for Goldman Sachs and the companies and clients that support it. These results favor the S&P 500, provided no external factors arise, such as tariffs and further geopolitical issues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.