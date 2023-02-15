Goldman Sachs drops plans for direct-to-consumer credit card - CNBC

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 15, 2023 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has dropped plans to develop a branded credit card for retail customers, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The credit card would have been a part of a range of products to enhance its margins and loyalty in the retail segment, the report said.

The Wall Street bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

