Goldman Sachs Drops as Earnings Disappoint

Goldman Sachs reported a profit of $4.79 a share, missing forecasts for $4.81 according to FactSet, on revenue of $8.32 billion, narrowly beating estimates of $8.31.

Goldman Sachs reported a profit of $4.79 a share, missing forecasts for $4.81 according to FactSet, on revenue of $8.32 billion, narrowly beating estimates of $8.31.

Goldman Sachs stock was falling in premarket trading after the investment bank reported better-than-expected sales but missed on earnings.

Goldman Sachs reported a profit of $4.79 a share, missing forecasts for $4.81 according to FactSet, on revenue of $8.32 billion, narrowly beating estimates of $8.31.

Goldman Sachs stock has dropped 1.9% to $202 at 8:01 a.m. in premarket trading, while S&P 500 futures have advanced 0.2%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have risen 0.3%.

“Our results through the third quarter reflect the underlying strength of our global client franchise and its ability to produce solid results in the context of a mixed operating environment,” Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a press release. “We continue to execute on our strategic priorities, including investing in important growth opportunities in our existing and new businesses and in delivering for our clients in the most efficient and effective manner possible. We believe that this focus will best position the firm to generate long-term, industry-leading returns for our shareholders.”

Goldman Sachs stock was up 23% in 2019 at Monday’s close, outpacing the S&P 500’s 18% rise. and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 15% advance.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.