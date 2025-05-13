Goldman Sachs Downgrades Warner Music Group (WBAG:WMG)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Warner Music Group (WBAG:WMG) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warner Music Group is € 31,50/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 20,33 to a high of € 40,43. The average price target represents an increase of 27.57% from its latest reported closing price of € 24,69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Music Group is 6,888MM, an increase of 8.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.23%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 173,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,297K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,199K shares , representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 85.70% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 10,370K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,870K shares , representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 8,216K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 36.38% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 7,884K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,194K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 3.43% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,641K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

