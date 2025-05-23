Goldman Sachs Downgrades W. R. Berkley (LSE:0HMZ)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for W. R. Berkley (LSE:0HMZ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.43% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for W. R. Berkley is 69.31 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 52.38 GBX to a high of 83.03 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.43% from its latest reported closing price of 73.29 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for W. R. Berkley is 13,229MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,588 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HMZ is 0.27%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 316,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,788K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,722K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 11.77% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 9,894K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,940K shares , representing a decrease of 20.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,952K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,014K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,688K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,957K shares , representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 62.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,150K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,874K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 1.01% over the last quarter.

