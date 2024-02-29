Goldman Sachs Downgrades uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for uniQure N.V. (NasdaqGS:QURE) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 345.67% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is 29.82. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 345.67% from its latest reported closing price of 6.69.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is 177MM, an increase of 1,019.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QURE is 0.09%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 41,303K shares. The put/call ratio of QURE is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vestal Point Capital holds 3,925K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,137K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing an increase of 45.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 27.15% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,958K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 30.92% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,693K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,348K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing a decrease of 53.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 38.07% over the last quarter.

uniQure N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.