Goldman Sachs Downgrades Union Pacific (LSE:0R2E)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Union Pacific (LSE:0R2E) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.10% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is 249.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 204.03 GBX to a high of 280.36 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.10% from its latest reported closing price of 218.63 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is 26,843MM, an increase of 10.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2E is 0.47%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 570,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,092K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,977K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,836K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,721K shares , representing an increase of 36.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 59.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,791K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,411K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,045K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,431K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,952K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,232K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 73.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.