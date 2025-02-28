Goldman Sachs Downgrades Sempra (WBAG:SREN)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Sempra (WBAG:SREN) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,021 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SREN is 0.13%, an increase of 18.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 725,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 49,768K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,871K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,407K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,325K shares , representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 82.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,062K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,995K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 3.62% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 17,797K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,240K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 17,499K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.