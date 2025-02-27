Goldman Sachs Downgrades Sempra (LSE:0L5A)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Sempra (LSE:0L5A) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.13% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sempra is 94.79 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 84.45 GBX to a high of 105.35 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.13% from its latest reported closing price of 70.67 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra is 15,195MM, an increase of 15.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,021 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L5A is 0.13%, an increase of 18.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 725,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 49,768K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,871K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L5A by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,407K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,325K shares , representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5A by 82.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,062K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,995K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L5A by 3.62% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 17,797K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,240K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5A by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 17,499K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

