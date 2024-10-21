Goldman Sachs Downgrades Prologis (LSE:0KOD)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Prologis (LSE:0KOD) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.91% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prologis is 138.13 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 GBX to a high of 161.70 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.91% from its latest reported closing price of 118.15 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis is 7,470MM, a decrease of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KOD is 0.84%, an increase of 7.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 987,442K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,050K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,733K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,186K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,257K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 87.63% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 33,947K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,788K shares , representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,267K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,080K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 15.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,763K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,284K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 16.68% over the last quarter.

