Goldman Sachs Downgrades Pfizer (SNSE:PFE)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Pfizer (SNSE:PFE) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 4,005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.41%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 4,242,355K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177,625K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,552K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 155,459K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,144K shares , representing an increase of 16.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153,401K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,412K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 139,991K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163,727K shares , representing a decrease of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 120,590K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,666K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 52.63% over the last quarter.

