Goldman Sachs Downgrades Par Pacific Holdings (BMV:PARR)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Par Pacific Holdings (BMV:PARR) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 11.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.13%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 59,037K shares.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,981K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares , representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 65.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,704K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,668K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 7.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,464K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,304K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 51.61% over the last quarter.

