Goldman Sachs Downgrades Northern Trust (LSE:0K91)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Northern Trust (LSE:0K91) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.23% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust is 93.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 85.29 GBX to a high of 109.78 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.23% from its latest reported closing price of 91.59 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust is 7,633MM, an increase of 14.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K91 is 0.21%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 189,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,414K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,563K shares , representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 83.15% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 7,047K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,785K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 4.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,168K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,123K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,762K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,870K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 56.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,251K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 9.15% over the last quarter.

