Goldman Sachs Downgrades Norfolk Southern (BIT:1NSC)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Norfolk Southern (BIT:1NSC) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 2,403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NSC is 0.28%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 205,032K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,319K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,608K shares , representing an increase of 23.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSC by 30.67% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 10,667K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSC by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,478K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,516K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSC by 89.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,154K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NSC by 6.30% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,967K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

