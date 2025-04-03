Goldman Sachs Downgrades nCino (BMV:NCNO1)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for nCino (BMV:NCNO1) from Buy to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,892K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,405K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNO1 by 3.10% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 6,774K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,874K shares , representing a decrease of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNO1 by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,178K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares , representing an increase of 63.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNO1 by 191.96% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,362K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares , representing an increase of 44.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNO1 by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,691K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares , representing an increase of 36.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNO1 by 63.76% over the last quarter.

