Goldman Sachs Downgrades Morgan Stanley (BRSE:MS)

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley (BRSE:MS) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.40%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 1,521,624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group holds 377,085K shares representing 23.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 49,596K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,280K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,531K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,902K shares , representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 86.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,508K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,563K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 0.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,117K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,568K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.