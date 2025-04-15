Goldman Sachs Downgrades Marriott International (BMV:MAR)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Marriott International (BMV:MAR) from Buy to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,972K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,150K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,243K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,121K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,637K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,467K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,027K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,966K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,982K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 12.10% over the last quarter.

