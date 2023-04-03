Goldman Sachs Downgrades Manitowoc (MTW)

On April 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from Neutral to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Downside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manitowoc is $16.55. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of $17.09.

The projected annual revenue for Manitowoc is $1,946MM, a decrease of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.52.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Front Street Capital Management holds 2,604K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,274K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,081K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TARKX - Tarkio Fund holds 1,070K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 14.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manitowoc. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTW is 0.08%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 31,270K shares. The put/call ratio of MTW is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Manitowoc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ('Manitowoc') was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

