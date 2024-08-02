Goldman Sachs Downgrades Lululemon Athletica (WBAG:LULU)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Lululemon Athletica (WBAG:LULU) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.28%, an increase of 24.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 125,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Value Star Asset Management holds 4,654K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 99.82% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,313K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,585K shares , representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 39.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,616K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 30.43% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,506K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 27.49% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,335K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing a decrease of 18.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 69.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.