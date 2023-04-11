Goldman Sachs Downgrades Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leggett & Platt is $32.30. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 4.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leggett & Platt is $5,184MM, an increase of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.24.

Leggett & Platt Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $30.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 2.90%, and the highest has been 7.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGIDX - Steward Global Equity Income Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Benjamin F. Edwards holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 592.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

EPLIX - MainStay Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Fund Investor Class holds 211K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 2.57% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 1,976K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Hm Payson & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leggett & Platt. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.17%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 102,512K shares. The put/call ratio of LEG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Leggett & Platt Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leggett & Platt is an American diversified manufacturer that designs and produces various engineered components and products that can be found in homes and automobiles. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See all Leggett & Platt regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.