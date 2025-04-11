Goldman Sachs Downgrades Lear (LSE:0JTQ)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Lear (LSE:0JTQ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.27% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lear is 117.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 92.82 GBX to a high of 176.74 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 46.27% from its latest reported closing price of 80.48 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lear is 26,481MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lear. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JTQ is 0.18%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 66,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,679K shares representing 14.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,213K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 81.95% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 1,843K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 0.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,764K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 16.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,712K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 17.48% over the last quarter.

