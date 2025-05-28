Goldman Sachs Downgrades KBR (LSE:0JPN)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for KBR (LSE:0JPN) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.37% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for KBR is 68.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 56.39 GBX to a high of 83.14 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 76.37% from its latest reported closing price of 38.82 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KBR is 7,420MM, a decrease of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBR. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JPN is 0.32%, an increase of 15.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 157,618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,926K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,242K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 90.57% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,385K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares , representing an increase of 26.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 51.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,344K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,325K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,174K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 12.88% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,783K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares , representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 87.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.