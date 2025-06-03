Goldman Sachs Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (WBAG:JBHT)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (WBAG:JBHT) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.25% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is € 138,39/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 116,12 to a high of € 162,51. The average price target represents an increase of 16.25% from its latest reported closing price of € 119,05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 15,918MM, an increase of 31.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,271 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.22%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 96,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,853K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,236K shares , representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 89.72% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,440K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 69.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,129K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,494K shares , representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 16.73% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,580K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,520K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 9.56% over the last quarter.

