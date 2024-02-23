Goldman Sachs Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Intellia Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NTLA) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 191.74% Upside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is 76.15. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 191.74% from its latest reported closing price of 26.10.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is 51MM, an increase of 41.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 101,627K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,412K shares representing 12.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,949K shares, representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 14.41% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,701K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,759K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,479K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 23.36% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,479K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 14.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,627K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 19.45% over the last quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products.

