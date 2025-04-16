Goldman Sachs Downgrades Hilton Worldwide Holdings (LSE:0J5I)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (LSE:0J5I) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.12% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 265.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 223.48 GBX to a high of 320.73 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.12% from its latest reported closing price of 212.30 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 12,039MM, an increase of 153.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J5I is 0.44%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 293,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,391K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,756K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5I by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,899K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,980K shares , representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5I by 18.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,628K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,823K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5I by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,225K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,083K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5I by 7.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,599K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5I by 3.72% over the last quarter.

