Goldman Sachs Downgrades Hasbro (HAS)

On February 1, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Hasbro from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.08% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is $85.00. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.08% from its latest reported closing price of $60.25.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is $6,346MM, an increase of 2.49%. The projected annual EPS is $5.30, an increase of 77.31%.

Hasbro Declares $0.70 Dividend

Hasbro said on December 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $60.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.16%, and the highest has been 6.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,363,548 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,760,932 shares, representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,318,435 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,189,435 shares, representing a decrease of 66.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 47.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,903,295 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691,508 shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,371,709 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197,185 shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 138.05% over the last quarter.

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 3,162,133 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142,133 shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HAS is 0.2329%, a decrease of 3.8925%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 132,661K shares.

Hasbro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

