Goldman Sachs Downgrades Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc - (DNA)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc - (NYSE:DNA) from Neutral to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.58% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc - is 4.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 180.58% from its latest reported closing price of 1.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc - is 377MM, a decrease of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNA is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.76% to 1,383,056K shares. The put/call ratio of DNA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 242,868K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 32.23% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 164,757K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,384K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 28.78% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 143,085K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,085K shares, representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 67.34% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 91,928K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,385K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 23.00% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 69,855K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ginkgo Bioworks is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as they can program computers. The company's cell programming platform enables the growth of biotechnology across diverse markets, from food to fragrance to pharmaceuticals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.