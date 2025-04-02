Goldman Sachs Downgrades Genuine Parts (LSE:0IUX)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Genuine Parts (LSE:0IUX) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.01% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genuine Parts is 133.31 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 120.97 GBX to a high of 162.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.01% from its latest reported closing price of 117.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genuine Parts is 25,309MM, an increase of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuine Parts. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IUX is 0.21%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.32% to 136,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,348K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUX by 19.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,764K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUX by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,363K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUX by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,262K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares , representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUX by 91.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,987K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUX by 16.00% over the last quarter.

