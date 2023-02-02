Goldman Sachs Downgrades Funko (FNKO)

On February 1, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Funko from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Funko is $14.34. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of $11.50.

The projected annual revenue for Funko is $1,393MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06, a decrease of 1.23%.

What are large shareholders doing?

TCG Capital Management holds 12,520,559 shares representing 26.54% ownership of the company.

Woodson Capital Management holds 3,172,947 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872,600 shares, representing a decrease of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Acon Equity Management, L.l.c. holds 1,802,023 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,717,121 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495,126 shares, representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 0.08% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,504,068 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620,756 shares, representing an increase of 58.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Funko. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FNKO is 0.2826%, an increase of 5.6251%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.76% to 50,489K shares.

Funko Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.